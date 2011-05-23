Roos involved in altercation in junior AFL game

Former Swans coach Paul Roos was involved in an on-field exchange with an opposition runner after a violent incident in an U16s match in Sydney.

Paul Roos the coach of the Swans looks on during the AFL First Semi Final match between the Western Bulldogs and the Sydney Swans at MCG.

Roos ran on to the field to check on his player after an incident he told radio station SEN was '40m off the ball'.

The former premiership winner now in charge of the East Sydney Bulldogs was so incensed he was spurred into a confrontation with a Newton Swans runner.

The boy knocked down was the son of Swans media manager Jenny McAsey and Roos was joined on the field by his father after the 'hit'.

Roos asked which member of the opposition was responsible and when the boy owned up the Newtown runner intervened.

The umpire eventually ordered both men from the field.

"One thing that really disappoints me, as a parent and coach, is its my responsibility to make a safe playing environment for my players and my team needs to make a safe playing environment for the other players," he told SEN.

"All that needed to happen was for someone from the other side to say, 'Roosy, that's right. That's unacceptable, let us sort it out'.

"To be fair to the umpires, they probably didn't see it because it was [so far] off the ball.

"It drives me crazy at junior footy when you see these things week in, week out and some parents and the coaches of some teams will not do absolutely anything about it.

Roos deriding the behaviour as 'unacceptable' comes in the wake of Yahoo7 blogger Russell Robertson revealing he will walk away from the game because of an intolerable level of verbal abuse in club football.

Roos still does not know if he will face censure over the incident.

Is the grassroots game becoming too violent?