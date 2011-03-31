Former AFL star seeking compensation for brain damage

Former Demons player Daniel Bell is seeking compensation from the AFL after he was diagnosed with brain damage.

Bell who was delisted by the Demons at the end of the 2010 season claims that multiple concussions suffered throughout his career have led to his condition.

Speaking to SEN this morning Bell said he struggled to remember words and names.

"I have noticed a few issues over the years, especially with my concentration throughout meetings and games," Bell said.

"And I have had a couple of times where I have actually drawn blanks."

Having played only 66 games for the Demons Bell doesn't blame the team doctors for his condition.

"In my case I don't think I was mismanaged. The only person that mismanaged it was me."

The case has been submitted to the AFL Players' Association which will then go before the AFL Grievance Tribunal.

Bell is seeking damages worth 50 per cent of his last contract, which is less than $100,000.

The 25-year-old has been told that another concussion may increase the chances of developing Alzheimer's disease or dementia later in life.

The AFL has recently introduced a rule that prevents a concussed player from returning to the field of play.