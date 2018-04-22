Port fans slammed over 'disgraceful' Selwood treatment

Port Adelaide fans have been heavily criticised for their treatment of Joel Selwood following Geelong's win on Saturday night.

Geelong recorded another AFL ANZAC round upset with a 34-point victory in front of 45,372 fans at Adelaide Oval.

Selwood had 29 disposals and was a stand-out for the Cats, however the decision to award him the Peter Badcoe VC medal as best on ground did not go down well with the home fans.

Spectators loudly booed Selwood after he was announced as the recipient, and the jeers continued after he accepted the award.

3AW’s Shane McInnes took the social media to condemn the fans.

"To the absolute morons from Port Adelaide who booed Joel Selwood when he received the ANZAC Medal...you are an absolute disgrace and embarrassment to your club," he tweeted.

"It’s not hard to show respect."

Former Adelaide premiership skipper Mark Bickley also expressed his disappointment on Sunday.

“That was an absolute lack of respect,” he said on Fox Sports.

Port have now lost 14 of their past 15 meetings with Geelong and entered the clash off the back of a surprise loss to Essendon.

Geelong kicked six of the last seven goals to seal a convincing win as Port's intensity rapidly dropped off.

Coach Ken Hinkley said that despite the defeat he was satisfied his team had improved on last week's performance.

"Our pressure was up tonight, I thought we were a bit better in that space but obviously our finish was really poor and their finish was really strong," he said.

"We had them under real pressure in the third quarter and then they just found a way where we dominated a patch of play and we couldn't score, and that was pretty much the whole night."

