Were the Saints robbed of potential game-winner?

Phil Davis has made a huge admission about the controversial final moments of St Kilda's draw with GWS.

The frantic finish to Saturday's game continued to be hotly debated in the aftermath.

In the dying seconds at Etihad Stadium, Giants co-captain Davis spoiled Jake Carlisle, who felt he should have taken the mark, about 40m from goal.

Front-on vision of the incident shows Davis caught Carlisle across the neck with his left arm, but the umpire was blindsided.

The siren sounded immediately after their contest for the first draw of the season, with the Saints kicking 10.13 (73) to the Giants' 9.19 (73).

"It doesn't look ideal ... but I think stuff like that happens," Davis said when shown a still photo of his contentious spoil on the Seven Network's AFL Gameday on Sunday.

"If I got a free kick for every still shot that looks like a free kick, I would have a fair bit.

"I'm not too concerned about it. I think that's just footy, isn't it? I got away with one."

GWS were hot favourites going into the clash and Davis admitted the frustrating result felt more like a loss.

On the flip side, the Saints had lost their past three matches by an average margin of 49 points before taking on the Giants.

St Kilda coach Alan Richardson felt it was a clear free kick when he spoke to reporters immediately after the match, but the St Kilda coach tempered his view after looking at replays.

"When you analyse the last few moments, I reckon it really depends on the angle of the umpires," Richardson said on Nine Network's The Sunday Footy Show.

"There are some angles where it's clearly a free kick.

"But given where he (the umpire) is you don't see the left arm come down, so I can understand that that was called play on.

"I reckon Jake probably answered the best ... he should have taken the mark."