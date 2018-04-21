'Biased' Eddie McGuire commentary infuriates fans

AFL fans have taken to social media to slam Collingwood president Eddie McGuire over his "biased" commentating against West Coast on Saturday.

The Eagles saw off a brave challenge from undermanned Carlton to score a hard-fought 10-point win at the MCG.

But it was the commentary of McGuire that riled fans and kicked off a wave of discontent on social media.

Supporters accused the proud Melburnian of deliberately favouring the Blues and persistently speaking out against the Eagles.

Among the long list of complaints were claims McGuire groaned when Nic Naitanui was awarded a free kick and yelled "Oh no!" when a botched Lachie Plowman mark led to a vital Andrew Gaff goal for the Eagles.

Even though McGuire is the president of Carlton's bitter rivals, fans couldn't help but think he was supporting the Blues from the commentary box.

Eagle goes for a goal: Eddie mentions that it is kickable.



Blue goes for a goal: Eddie gives their life story, aspirations, influences as a youngster, laundry-list of fantastic qualities as a human being.#goeagles #AFLBluesEagles — 410 (@lolroy) April 21, 2018

If Eddie Maguire isn't the most Vic biased commentator ever I'll eat my hat #AFLBluesEagles — Mark Stiller (@stillsmark) April 21, 2018

Eddie Mcguire literally let out an audible groan when Ni Nat just got a free kick. I dont like the eagles one bit but this is getting ridiculous. Almost makes me want them to win...almost. #AFLBluesEagles — Nic Westall (@nic_westall) April 21, 2018

Listening the Eddie complain about every free kick the @WestCoastEagles get is annoying. Luckily #Brereton knows the rules. #AFLBluesEagles — Jeremy Watson (@jwat5on) April 21, 2018

For someone who constantly broadcasts his dislike for Carlton, Eddie McGuire is flat out barracking for them today #AFLBluesEagles — Nat M (@Nat7750) April 21, 2018

In their first visit to the MCG since round five last season, the Eagles kicked the last four goals of the third quarter to set up the 10.19 (79) to 10.9 (69) win in front of 27,900 fans.

Apart from that pivotal period very little separated the sides despite West Coast entering the clash against the winless, last-placed Blues in second spot on the ladder.

Elliot Yeo (26 possessions and 11 tackles), Andrew Gaff (31 disposals and two goals) and Chris Masten (27 touches and a goal) were key contributors for Adam Simpson's side.

Mark LeCras was West Coast's leading goalkicker and his third and final goal with just under four minutes remaining in the match snuffed out Carlton's challenge.

With AAP