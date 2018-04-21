Richardson praises fans after AFL draw

A sparse St Kilda home crowd found its voice when it was needed in their AFL draw with GWS.

The Giants looked set for a regulation win in a scrappy match under the roof when they led by 18 points.

But St Kilda brought the crowd of 14,956 alive with a storming three-goal run.

"It had an impact in the last quarter - I would have thought there were 25 (thousand) there today," Richardson said.

"I had no idea about the numbers but, for those fans who turned up, they made a difference late.

"I was really pleased with the way our fans supported our group."

St Kilda had lost their past three matches badly and Saturday was their fourth-lowest crowd at the venue. And, it was their worst Etihad Stadium attendance in four years.

"That's my job - I'm the footy coach," Richardson said.

"We just have to be much more consistent with our performance and I'm sure we'll get that support.

"We know we have to get going and today was a step in the right direction."

GWS coach Leon Cameron said they were lucky to escape with the draw and was disappointed for Stephen Coniglio, who played his 100th match.

"It's a hollow feeling - Stephen Coniglio, he's an important part of our footy club and it's his 100th game," Cameron said.

"Those little milestones don't mean everything, but they're there for a reason.

"Collectively, we needed to probably add a little bit more to that milestone."