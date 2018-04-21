Grief after death of ex-AFL player Yarran

News

Saints storm home to snatch dramatic draw with GWS
Caitlin Guilfoyle
AAP /

There has been an outpouring of grief from the AFL community following the death of former Fremantle Dockers player Shane Yarran.

The 28-year-old's death at Seville Grove, in suburban Perth, is not being treated as suspicious.

Fremantle president Dale Alcock said news of Yarran's death had been met with great sadness.

"On behalf of the players, staff and board of the Fremantle Football Club, we extend our deepest sympathy to Shane's family and friends," he said in a statement on Saturday.

The AFL Players' Association was also "incredibly saddened" to hear of Yarran's death.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Shane's family and friends, our thoughts are with them," chief executive Paul Marsh said in a statement.

Yarran was in March acquitted of attacking a man with a broken bottle outside the Westfield Tavern in Camillo in July 2015, and awarded costs of $5500.

The AFL world is in mourning after Yarran's death. Pic: Getty

But he faced another legal fight over a separate charge after earlier this month pleading not guilty to attempted aggravated home burglary with intent.

Yarran had been battling a methamphetamine addiction but had been keeping fit and hoped to get back on the field with a WAFL club.

He began rising through the ranks of professional football about five years ago, playing in Subiaco's 2014 premiership win then joining the AFL.

"Subiaco's coaches and players have been actively involved with assisting Shane's rehabilitation in recent months and are shattered that they have not been able to make a difference," the club said in a statement.

A report will be prepared for the coroner, police said on Friday.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

