Rohan makes touching tribute to daughter

A week after losing his baby daughter, Gary Rohan paid tribute to Willow in a touching return to the AFL field.

Teammates swamp Gary Rohan after his goal against for Sydney days after the death of his daughter.

The speedy Sydney utility played his first game on Friday night since his wife Amie gave birth to twins, only one of whom survived.

And after kicking the first of his two goals during the third quarter against Adelaide, Rohan kissed the black armband on his left arm and pointed to the heavens.

Teammates rushed in to show their support as a packed SCG crowd stood and applauded to acknowledge the gesture.

Rohan returned to Swans training on Monday but there was no expectation from coach John Longmire that he participate in the 10-point loss to the Crows.

Willow died from brain defect anencephaly, which was diagnosed in November.

Her twin, Bella, is healthy.

The couple have shared their journey openly on social media and after the birth Rohan posted about "this sad, happy, joyful and exciting time in our lives we are very proud parents of two beautiful little girls who we love so very much".

"Our little angel Willow, oh how much you taught us in your precious 5 hours here 'A life so brief, a child so small, you had the power to touch us all."