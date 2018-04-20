Beautiful scenes as Swans get around Gary Rohan

News

Just about every Sydney Swans player raced to Gary Rohan as the SCG crowd rose to their feet to applaud the speedster on Friday night.

Rohan's wife Amie gave birth to twin girls last week but in a heartbreaking situation, only one survived.

Rohan was given all the time he needed by the Swans, who wore black and white bands on their arms last week in tribute, but returned to play Friday's home game against Adelaide.

And when he kicked a crucial goal in the third quarter of the close contest, nobody forgot the meaning.

Wonderful. Pic: Channel 7

Rohan kissed the black band on his arm and pointed to the sky as his teammates surrounded him with the SCG crowd's warm reception adding to the emotion.

The Crows held the lead for much of the game and went on to win by 10 points.

