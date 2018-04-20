Josh Kennedy on verge of AFL Eagles record

If West Coast coach Adam Simpson had to choose someone to kick for his life, spearhead Josh Kennedy would be among those at the top of the list.

Simpson has lavished praise on Kennedy as the 30-year-old prepares to break a long-standing record at the AFL club.

Kennedy has booted 513 goals in 186 games for the Eagles.

He needs just two more to overtake Peter Sumich (514 in 150 games) as the club's all-time leading goalkicker.

Barring injury or a remarkable defensive effort, Kennedy will achieve that in Saturday's clash with Carlton at the MCG.

Kennedy has been one of West Coast's most accurate goalkickers across his career.

His ability to nail pressure goals from either tight angles or long distances has become a trademark.

Even when his twinkle-toe run-up was at its peak, Kennedy was still able to kick remarkably straight.

"He's a clutch player," Simpson said.

"He's right up there with the best in the comp in terms of kicking those very important goals. I think that's what he lives for.

"He's turned into such a pro. It's been a pleasure to coach him over the journey.

"He was already a professional when I got here, but he took it to another level with his leadership and preparation on opponents and how to break down the game."

Kennedy missed the first three rounds of the season following surgery on his foot.

But he returned with a bang last week, booting five goals in the 80-point demolition of Gold Coast.