Beveridge rapt to have Boyd back in AFL

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is rapt for Tom Boyd, calling his AFL return a big leap.

Boyd is among four inclusions for Saturday night's match against Fremantle in Perth.

One of the heroes of the Bulldogs' triumphant 2016 finals series, Boyd has not played in the AFL since round 13 last season.

He took time off to deal with depression, with a gluteal muscle injury during the pre-season delaying his senior return.

Boyd kicked five second-half goals in the VFL last weekend to emphatically prove it was time.

Beveridge said the ruck-forward responded to the good news with a big grin.

"He's very enthusiastic ... he's never been more determined," Beveridge said.

"That's a great sign - when you're coming from a fair way back, from a mental health point of view, then you get yourself into a good frame of mind.

"Physically he's well prepared.

"Then the desire to get on the big stage and get out there and show your wares - that's a big leap."

Beveridge is confident that Boyd can return to his form in late 2016, capped by three goals in their historic grand final win over Sydney.

But the coach noted that even in that finals series, there were inconsistencies in Boyd's game.

"It will happen ... that was then, this is now," Beveridge said.

"We're not expecting him to kick five again and have 30 possessions, but hopefully he can play his role and help us get the win."

While Boyd's inclusion is great for the Bulldogs, fellow forward Jack Redpath faces at least a week out of action because of a knee injury.

"It could extend beyond this week," Beveridge said of Redpath.

"I couldn't tell you exactly how long - I wouldn't imagine it's longer then three, but it may be that."

Bailey Williams also did not fly to Perth because of an ear infection, while Shane Biggs was dropped for the second time this season.

"We've never really been settled, unfortunately, and it's been one thing after another at times," Beveridge said.

"But we're really encouraged by what we've seen over the last couple of weeks with our backline.

"Yeah, there were one or two blatant turnovers at important moments that weren't great - they really cost us in round two against West Coast."

"But we love the signs."

The Bulldogs coach added that Fremantle also are a young side with plenty of spirit.

"We know the pressure and intensity in their game can get any of the other 17 clubs, so that's how we'll prepare," Beveridge said.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has raised concerns about the hardness of the Optus Stadium surface, but Beveridge is confident it will be alright.

"It's probably a bit more of a concern for them if it is hard, because they're playing on it more regularly," he said.