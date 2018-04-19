Powell-Pepper rules himself out

News

Cats' AFL big three keep on giving
Justin Chadwick
AAP /

Port Adelaide midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper has ruled himself out of Saturday night's home AFL clash with Geelong because he feels his focus has been compromised.

Powell-Pepper was banned from last week's loss to Essendon after breaking team rules.

But with the AFL still investigating Powell-Pepper's involvement in a nightclub incident involving a woman, the 20-year-old decided to make himself unavailable for selection this week as well.

Earlier this week, Power chief executive Keith Thomas said he was surprised the AFL hadn't yet finalised its investigation.

Powell-Pepper's unavailability is a big blow to the Power, who will be without Tom Rockliff (calf).

Port Adelaide suffered a shock 22-point loss last week to Essendon.

