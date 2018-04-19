Crows lose Sloane for AFL clash with Swans

News

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker has kicked the Crows to a 10-point AFL win over Sydney.
Adelaide's early-season injury crisis has deepened, with star midfielder Rory Sloane ruled out of their AFL clash with Sydney.

The Crows already had lost Eddie Betts (hamstring) and David Mackay (concussion).

Sloane is also sidelined, due to to the foot injury he has nursed since their round-two win over Richmond.

Myles Poholke will make his AFL debut as Andy Otten, Riley Knight and Jordan Gallucci play their first senior games this season.

The Crows have also dropped Darcy Fogarty.

Swans forward Gary Rohan returns after he and wife Amie had suffered the loss of one of their newborn twins.

Sydney also recalled Harrison Marsh, while Aliir Aliir and Nic Newman were dropped.

Winless Carlton are without star ruckman Matthew Kreuzer (groin) for Saturday's twilight match against West Coast at the MCG.

Kreuzer was also a late withdrawal from their round-two team because of a groin problem, but he had played the past two games.

Matthew Kennedy is also out again because of an ankle injury and Jacob Weitering is sidelined with a groin problem.

The Blues have made five changes, dropping David Cunningham and Nick Graham.

Sam Rowe is back from his knee reconstruction and Harry McKay and Sam Kerridge will play their first AFL games of the year.

Andrew Phillips is in the senior side for the first time since round five last year, while Jed Lamb is also recalled.

The Eagles lost Daniel Venables (ankle) and brought back Mark Hutchings.

Western Bulldogs key forward Tom Boyd will return in Saturday night's match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The 2016 grand-final hero has been sidelined since round 13 last season, with the Bulldogs then giving him leave because of mental health issues.

Boyd kicked five second-half goals last weekend in the VFL.

The Bulldogs regained Zaine Cordy from suspension and recalled Lukas Webb and Patrick Lipinski.

They will replace Lachie Hunter (suspension), Bailey Williams (middle ear infection), Jack Redpath (knee) and Shane Biggs.

Fremantle will promote Taylin Duman for his AFL debut and have recalled Ed Langdon, with Michael Johnson listed as managed and Tommy Sheridan dropped.

St Kilda have made three changes for Saturday's Etihad Stadium match against GWS, who are unchanged.

Tim Membrey, top-10 draft pick Hunter Clark and Maverick Weller are the inclusions for Dylan Roberton (heart), Rowan Marshall (concussion) and Jack Lonie.

Port Adelaide have announced Sam Powell-Pepper made himself unavailable for selection ahead of Saturday night's home game against Geelong.

Powell-Pepper has served a one-game club ban after an incident in an Adelaide bar, but remains under AFL investigation.

Port have recalled Jake Neade and Jack Hombsch for Tom Rockliff (calf) and Trent McKenzie.

Cory Gregson (foot) and Zach Guthrie are out of Geelong's side for James Parsons and Jackson Thurlow.

