Dockers address harassment claims

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon is confident the sexual harassment storm engulfing the club won't affect the players, saying there is no culture problem at the AFL club.

Last week, a News Corp Australia article reported that a Dockers official had been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a junior staffer, and that a secret financial deal was reached to put the matter to rest.

The reported harassment allegedly happened several years ago and the AFL have since closed their investigation into the incident.

Fremantle chief executive Steve Rosich addressed the club's staff and player group this week about the controversy.

"He just reiterated to give clarity to the AFL's statement and the club's statement, and that's where it sits," Lyon said of Rosich's address.

"Because there's issues - whatever it would be - people sit around in corners and discuss things,

"But if you give clarity, clarity creates self-management and you move on, and we all sit in that basket."

Just hours after the newspaper report was published, Fremantle put up a good fight in a 31-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

Lyon is adamant the drama won't affect the players.

"We're really focused. Confidence comes from action," Lyon said before Saturday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

"I think we're playing as good a footy as we've played in a long time.

"We're excited about the journey we're on together as a club.

"The environment has never been better."

Meanwhile, Brad Hill will miss a third game in a row with a knee injury.

The star midfielder was initially expected to miss only one week, but Lyon said they wouldn't risk the three-time premiership star until he was ready to go.

"We're really lucky it wasn't an ACL," Lyon said.

"He's sorer than we would have liked. He felt ready to run, ready to go.

"He said, 'I'm playing this week'. And then he ran and he was a bit sore.

"It can be uncertain with that sort of level of bone bruising how long it's going to take.

"We're still optimistic it could be next week.

"But if it's the week after (then that's OK).

"It's going to take a little while to settle down but there's nothing you can do to speed it up."