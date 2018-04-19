Fagan puts line through 'predictable' Hodge criticism

He might have dismissed criticism of Luke Hodge but Brisbane coach Chris Fagan admits the Lions will be out to redeem themselves in their AFL clash with Gold Coast.

The knives came out for the 33-year-old Hodge after Brisbane's woeful last-round 93-point loss to Richmond, with some calling on the 309-game defender to consider retirement.

The Hawthorn great had five clangers at a disposal efficiency of 58 per cent, as the Lions posted a record-equalling low score of 17 against the Tigers.

Asked what he thought of the Hodge criticism, Fagan said: "Predictable.

"And I didn't take much notice of it because we know what he does here on a day-to-day basis and how much he is helping our young players.

"His form has been strong. I have nothing more to add to it."

Fagan also slammed a suggestion the young Lions' backline were switching off and relying on Hodge to do all the defensive work.

"If you spent two minutes out on the ground with Luke Hodge, you would not feel relaxed at all because he would be onto you," Fagan said.

"He would be making you work hard."

But Fagan said the entire Lions' squad would be out to restore pride on Sunday against the Suns.

"We dealt with it (Richmond loss) straight after the game, thought it was pretty fresh, so let's talk about it," Fagan said.

"I think we have learned a lot from it. We will be looking to redeem ourselves."

Fagan said it was important for the code in Queensland that their derby was a competitive, high-quality clash.

"It's in our best interests to have two strong Queensland teams," Fagan said.

"I hope it is something the fans will remember and want to watch more of."

That might be easier said than done.

The winless Lions (0-4 record) take on a Suns (2-2) outfit reeling from two-straight defeats, including last round's 80-point thumping from West Coast in Perth.

"We have mirrored Brisbane in a way," Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

"We were lucky enough to get a couple of wins but our contest work and the way we fought the game out was not up to standard.

"(Against) West Coast, bar one quarter, we lowered our colours."