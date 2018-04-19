Cats' Constable named as AFL emergency

Charlie Constable is on the verge of becoming Geelong's fifth AFL debutant this season, with coach Chris Scott a big fan.

Geelong recruit Charlie Constable (R) is on the verge of a senior AFL debut after impressive form.

The Cats had mulled over naming Constable for Saturday night's away clash with Port Adelaide and he is among their emergencies.

They have made two changes, recalling James Parsons and Jackson Thurlow for Cory Gregson (foot) and Zach Guthrie.

The 18-year-old Constable, a tall midfielder, was a second-round pick at No.36 in last year's national draft.

"We're getting more and more confident that Charlie Constable is an AFL player," Scott said before Thursday's teams announcement.

"We thought that through the pre-season and he's pressing his case pretty strongly."

Gregson was able to train away from the main group and he could be back within a week in a major boost for the Cats.

When he was injured during last week's win over St Kilda, there were fears he had re-injured the navicular bone.

A fracture to the bone had kept him out of action for more than a season, with Gregson finally returning in round one.

His latest injury was diagnosed as a sprain.

"It's not out of the realms of possibility that he (Gregson) could be up and going in a couple of days ... the more-likely scenario is that he might miss a game or two," Scott said.

Scott also said Patrick Dangerfield was a certain starter despite suffering a corked calf in their win over St Kilda.