Eagles' AFL ruck duo face easy ride

West Coast ruck duo Nic Naitanui and Scott Lycett are set for another easy ride when they take on Carlton at the MCG.

Scott Lycett's comeback this year from a serious shoulder has boosted the West Coast's ruck stocks.

Naitanui and Lycett have been dominant this AFL season, with the Eagles winning the taps 221-75 across the opening four rounds.

But their dominance has been against mostly pinch-hitting ruckmen, with Gold Coast's Jarrod Witts the only notable exception.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson predicted Naitanui and Lycett would receive their toughest test of the season to date against Matthew Kreuzer on Saturday.

But Kreuzer's omission means West Coast's big men are set to dominate again.

Andrew Phillips has been named as Kreuzer's replacement.

The Blues also lost Jacob Weitering and Matthew Kennedy to injury, with David Cuningham and Nick Graham axed.

Sam Rowe, Sam Kerridge, Jed Lamb, Harry McKay and Phillips have been brought in.

West Coast recalled Mark Hutchings for Daniel Venables (ankle).

Despite West Coast's utter ruck dominance this season, they are yet to translate it into midfield ascendancy.

Overall, West Coast have lost the clearances 151-140.

It's a situation Simpson would love to improve.

"It's a bit frustrating to get some dominance like we have with our hit-outs (and not win the clearances)," Simpson said.

"It's such a contrast to last year (when we kept losing the hitouts). This is a good problem for us to have.

"We haven't quite mastered it yet but we're working towards what looks good for us.

"We're going OK, but I think we can do better."

Simpson declared star midfielder Luke Shuey (toe) and defender Brad Shepherd (corked thigh) as certain starters against the winless Blues.

But young midfielder Venables will miss up to three months with an ankle injury.

A spate of players have suffered leg injuries at the new $1.6 billion Optus Stadium this season, and Simpson fears the hardness of the surface may be a contributing factor.

Tests conducted show the hardness of the playing surface is within the safety realms stipulated by the AFL.

But it's a situation Simpson will keep a close eye on.

"I don't think we'll let it go, because in the end the safety of our players is our No.1 priority," Simpson said.

"I'm just aware of a couple of things with our playing group and the teams that play here, how they're pulling it.

"It's not to say it's Optus Stadium's fault but we're pulling up a little bit sorer than we normally do.

"We're just investigating why, and we let them know that's happening."