Will Essendon tag Steele Sidebottom?

Bruce Matthews
AAP /

Essendon is devising a plan on how to combat in-form Collingwood midfielder Steele Sidebottom for Anzac Day at the MCG.

Understandable, Bombers captain Dyson Heppell was not talking specifics other than to acknowledge the threat from the Magpies' ball-getter around the stoppages next Wednesday.

"He's in outstanding form," Heppell said.

"Look, the way we go about our footy, we like to hold our structures around the ball. Maybe an accountable role (for someone), but we'll see what happens, we'll weigh that up."

Strong wins by Collingwood in Adelaide and Essendon against previously unbeaten Port Adelaide last round has heightened expectations for the traditional clash of these AFL heavyweights.

"It makes for an awesome game, both sides coming off great wins at the weekend," Heppell said.

Tag incoming? Pic: Getty

The Bombers skipper said team unity rather than finger-pointing after the bad loss to the Western Bulldogs was the catalyst to bounce back against the Power last round.

"It comes back to not fluctuating and blaming. We had some honest conversations and it was just getting real clarity on some simple things," Heppell said.

"Keeping things level, not waiving on your feedback, the meetings and the way you go about your training. It's just keeping that consistent level.

"We've addresses some issues that came out of rounds two and three (losses) and we put that into play at the weekend and hopefully continue forward.

"It doesn't happen overnight. We brought in three new players in the trade period and you're building that chemistry with a new outfit. If we play consistent footy for most of the day, we're going to be a good chance to win."

While a calf injury has delayed defender Mitch Brown's return, the extended break between games will aid forward James Stewart's recovery from an ankle injury in time to be play against the Magpies.

Essendon premiership player and World War II veteran Jack Jones addressed the players before training and the 93-year-old's appearance reminded everyone of Anzac Day's importance.

