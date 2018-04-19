GWS not short of AFL run, despite injuries

He's having injury issues with some of his best runners, but Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron is purring over the Giants' depth in that key AFL area.

The Giants will be without probably the competition's best two-way runner in wingman Tom Scully, for eight to ten weeks due to an ankle injury.

A sore groin injury robbed GWS of the run of their reigning club champion Josh Kelly last week and he's also likely to miss Saturday's clash with St Kilda at Etihad Stadium.

While the loss of two such dynamic players would adversely impact on most clubs, the 3-1 Giants still boast a strong squadron of powerful runners.

"There's no doubt having elite runners in your side makes you a tougher proposition for the opposition," Cameron said.

"But guys like (Adam) Tomlinson and (Lachie) Whitfield and (Toby) Greene and (Matt) de Boer and (Daniel) Lloyd, (Nick) Haynes, Jeremy Cameron, we've still probably got seven or eight absolute elite runners as well.

"Having those guys (Scully and Kelly) in the side no doubt helps you immensely, but some of the guys like Sam Reid have been playing well.

"He's got a huge motor as well and he's been playing some really good footy off the half back line and when he plays up on the wing.

"The guys who have come in have really taken the opportunity and it actually forces it back on the coaching staff.

"They are playing so well they need to maintain their spot."

GWS will start warm favourites against a Saints side who have lost each of their last three matches by over 45 points and haven't kicked more than seven goals in any of those games.

"When you have a performance where you look back and say 'we needed to be better in a number of areas', there's no doubt there's going to be a huge response in front of their home crowd," Cameron said.

"They gave us a fair dinkum touch up last year by four goals on a Friday night, so clearly the challenge is ahead of us on Saturday."