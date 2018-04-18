News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly
Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly
Sydney star Dan Hannebery is one of his AFL team's major ball winners.
Swans look to help out their AFL defenders

Brennan freed as AFL reveals plan to amend rules

Jason Phelan
AAP /

Western Bulldogs AFLW skipper Katie Brennan will be able to play in round one next season after settling her grievance with the AFL over her controversial grand-final ban.

Injury-hit Blues make five changes
1:40

Injury-hit Blues make five changes
0419_0500_nat_lever
0:30

Nathan Jones says Jake Lever has struggled so far at Melbourne
TEST 1
0:28

Richmond star suspended
0418_0500_nat_AFL
0:27

Jack Graham fails to overturn striking charge
Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
0:32

Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
1:22

Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
Carlton FC skipper Marc Murphy set to miss four matches
1:20

Carlton FC skipper Marc Murphy set to miss four matches
0417_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Roberton cleared after heart tests
Hunter suspended for crude hit
0:24

Hunter suspended for crude hit
0416_0500_nat_AFL
0:46

Dylan Roberton 'doing well' after collapsing on field
0415_0500_nat_AFL
0:35

GWS Giants top the ladder
0414_0700_nat_crows
0:37

Jaidyn Stephenson's outstanding performance
 

Brennan missed the Dogs' first women's premiership after a failed tribunal challenge and subsequent appeal, which saw a one-match rough conduct ban increased to two.

The club considered but ultimately decided against launching legal action before the grand final against Brisbane at Princes Park.

In scenes reminiscent of the aftermath of the Dogs' men's flag win in 2016, Brennan took the stage with her triumphant teammates after they defeated the Lions.

But anger over differences in the penalties handed to male and female players at the elite level still simmered and Brennan took her grievance to the Australian Human Rights Commission.

But that was dropped on Wednesday after the AFL agreed to amend the penalty system for the AFLW.

"We are pleased to have reached this result," AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said.

"Our decisions are based on what is best for the growth, sustainability and popularity of the national women's league.

Katie Brennan. Pic: Getty

"While creating something new and different, there will always be challenges and, in turn, opportunities to improve."

The changes will ensure AFLW players are not more likely to be suspended than men for identical conduct with identical disciplinary records.

The league also agreed to quash the remaining match of her suspension, freeing her to play in next year's AFLW opening round.

"I am delighted the AFL has taken the time and responded to review and adjust the rules," Brennan said.

"The decision to push for change in the rules at this vital time of development reflects the passion I have for the game and the future generations of our sport.

"The competition is still in its early days and that means it requires appropriate care and support for the growth and sustainability."

Back To Top