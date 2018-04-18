Eagle Lewis Jetta at home in AFL defence

West Coast speedster Lewis Jetta has credited his move to defence for reinvigorating his AFL career, and he thinks it will end up being a permanent switch.

A move into West Coast's defence is credited with reinvigorating Lewis Jetta's AFL career.

Jetta struggled during his first two years at the Eagles, with the premiership Swan dropped numerous times as his form stagnated.

The 28-year-old had starred for Sydney through the midfield and up forward, but he couldn't carry that success over to West Coast.

But Jetta's switch this season to defence has proven a masterstroke, with the 158-game veteran slotting in seamlessly.

Jetta's precise kicking and pace have been a crucial weapon in setting up counter-attack opportunities, and he is viewed as an integral part of the team's defence.

"I've been trying to find my spot in the team where I'm best suited, and I think I've found it now running off half-back," Jetta said.

"I can use my ball smarts going forward, and it also keeps me switched on when the opposition has the ball and I have to defend.

"I reckon half-back will probably be my go-to."

Jetta, who played in defence during his junior days, booted 45 goals during Sydney's 2012 premiership season.

And although he's moved to defence, he still has the potential to pop up for vital goals, as seen by his late 60m winner in the pre-season clash with Port Adelaide.

West Coast's forward line has taken on a new look this season.

Goalsneaks Willie Rioli and Liam Ryan have been exciting additions, while key target Jake Waterman has shown promise.

Rioli re-signed with the club earlier this week for another two years, tying him to West Coast until the end of 2020.

Ryan became a crowd favourite during the opening three rounds, but the high flyer is set to miss another 11 weeks with an ankle injury.

"He's still walking around making jokes and smiling," Jetta said of Ryan.

"That's what we want. We want to see him up and about. All of us other guys rely on him to bring that energy and make everyone laugh and smile and enjoy footy.

"I met him a couple of times before and I recognised straight away he was an up-and-about guy, loves to have fun, loves to enjoy being around the boys and making us laugh."

First-year midfielder Daniel Venables is likely to miss up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury similar to Ryan's.

West Coast are second on the ladder with their 3-1 start to the season, and they'll start as hot favourites on Saturday against struggling Carlton at the MCG.