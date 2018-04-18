Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly

Greater Western Sydney are facing an important decision on the fitness of reigning club champion Josh Kelly, but have allayed fears over the fitness of star forward Jeremy Cameron.

Slick midfielder Kelly missed last week's game against Fremantle with a groin issue.

Kelly and ruckman Rory Lobb - who also wasn't available for that match due to a knee problem - have been rated by Giants coach Leon Cameron as "more unlikely than likely to play" in Saturday's game against St Kilda at Etihad Stadium.

"He (Kelly) would have to have a really good Thursday and a good Friday and it's all about pulling up really well," Cameron said.

"That's why I'm saying he's more unlikely but you never say never with Josh, because we went through a bit of this last year.

"He missed couple of weeks (around) the halfway mark of last year with similar stuff but he can recover pretty quickly as well."

What Cameron doesn't want is Kelly playing a couple of games and then spending more time on the sidelines.

"Do we extend it out and give him another week or two weeks off to get him right for later in the year, or do you throw him in this week, because he has some really good days?" Cameron said.

He will give Lobb a little longer to prove his fitness.

"He's probably more of a chance than Josh because he actually came out and did a fair bit of full-on running and full-on ruck stuff which is pretty pleasing," he said.

The coach said his namesake and star forward would definitely play on Saturday, explaining Jeremy Cameron missed training on Wednesday as he was being managed.

"Jeremy's knee is a little bit sore still," Leon Cameron said.

"It's one of those things he's had a couple of weeks in a row. Come game day, he's fine but we didn't want that to be a common pattern for a month or so, because then you just de-train a fair bit and you probably start to struggle on weekends.

"But he's had a full pre-season and he hasn't missed any training at all, so you can afford to probably just put him on ice a little bit for a couple of weeks in a row, in terms of the main sessions."

First-season small forward Zac Langdon will be back in the selection mix after missing the past two matches with a hand injury.