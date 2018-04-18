Young Tiger's AFL Tribunal challenge fails

Richmond brought out the big guns, but even the presence of premiership coach Damien Hardwick wasn't enough to get Jack Graham out of his AFL ban.

Graham will miss the Anzac Day eve clash with Melbourne at the MCG after the AFL Tribunal upheld his one-game ban on Tuesday night.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian offered Graham the suspension for striking Brisbane's Dayne Zorko in the third quarter of the Tigers' 93-point win at the MCG.

In a rarely-seen move, the Tigers brought along their senior coach in a bid to convince the jury of their argument.

The premiership coach was cross-examined about his game plan, Graham's role in it and what his expectations were of the player in the situation in question.

The 20-year-old is the No.1 pressure player at the club and the jury heard he was absolutely expected to make contact with Zorko following a turnover.

"Jack's role there is to exert physical pressure on Zorko," Hardwick said.

"What we do know is that physical pressure provides a higher rating for us as a football club and it also affects the influence of a player's disposal ... it often spooks a player.

"Jack's got some elite qualities with the ability to work from contest to contest and close down the space of the opposition."

The incident was classified as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

During the hour-long hearing, Richmond legal representative Sam Tovey argued the contact should be assessed as careless conduct, which would have resulted in a fine.

Graham also spoke in his own defence, asserting that initial contact was made with Zorko's upper arm and slipped high due to the wet conditions.

He also contended that his only intention was to apply pressure on Zorko and cause an errant kick.

But in a telling exchange with Jeff Gleeson QC for the AFL, Graham agreed Zorko had already kicked the ball when contact was made.

The jury of Jason Johnson, Richard Loveridge and Wayne Henwood took just six minutes to dismiss the challenge.

"Yes (I'm disappointed), but we accept the decision and we move on," Graham said as he left the hearing.

The Tigers didn't risk losing the midfielder to a longer ban with an unsuccessful Tribunal visit, but the verdict did cost them a $10,000 fine that comes out of the club's soft cap.

It also makes the premiership player with just nine AFL appearances to his name ineligible for the AFL's Rising Star award.