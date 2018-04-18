Hawks must cover star AFL duo again

For the second season running, Hawthorn face another daunting stretch without star AFL forwards Cyril Rioli and Paul Puopolo.

Hawks' Cyril Rioli could be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

But they covered for the injured duo admirably last year and they should be even better equipped to do so this time around.

Alastair Clarkson will be without his best pressure forwards for up to six weeks after Rioli suffered a knee injury and Puopolo strained a hamstring in the resounding win over Melbourne at the MCG.

After a disastrous start condemned their season, the Hawks still managed four wins, a draw and two losses in the seven-week period where Rioli (knee) and Puopolo (adductor) were both out in the second half of last year.

But at 3-1 to start this campaign, Clarkson's men are playing better footy and are reaping the benefits of the experience gained by younger players last season.

"The amount of forward pressure they put on is extraordinary, but Clarko has always had the 'lose a soldier, replace him with another one' motto," vice-captain Liam Shiels said.

"Our game plan is based around guys coming in and playing their roles and there's a number of guys playing well at Box Hill."

Rioli drove his left knee into the turf in the second quarter as he tried to evade a tackle and didn't appear after halftime.

It is the same knee that kept the four-time premiership star sidelined after round eight last season.

"Cyril has a moderate grade medial ligament injury," performance manager Andrew Russell said.

"It is on the same side as his PCL last year, but it's a completely new injury, not related at all.

"It looks like it's somewhere in the five-to-six week range at this stage."

Puopolo injured his right hamstring chasing down and tackling Demons defender Jake Lever in the third quarter.

He limped off the ground clutching the back of his leg in clear discomfort, sparking fears he had suffered a severe injury that could require surgery.

"He's probably pulled up a fraction better than we thought he may have ... it looked like a pretty serious injury," Russell said.

"He's got a decent hamstring strain and he's going to miss four to six weeks."