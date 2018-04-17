Hamstrung Betts out for injury-hit Crows

Adelaide's early-season injury struggles have continued, with star forward Eddie Betts ruled out for at least a fortnight by a hamstring strain.

Betts, 31, reported tightness and was unable to finish the Crows' disappointing loss to Collingwood on Friday night at Adelaide Oval.

While scans showed it is not a significant injury, the four-time Adelaide leading goal-kicker is set for a stint on the sidelines.

"Unfortunately, Ed came off with a bit of hammy tightness and we expect him to miss maybe two weeks," performance manager Matt Hass said.

"He's commenced running already and is progressing really well so we're expecting around that mark."

Adelaide, sitting ninth on the ladder with a 2-2 record, have struggled to recapture the form that had taken them to last year's grand final.

Injuries have played some part in the Crows' underwhelming start, with Matt Crouch (hamstring), Brad Crouch (groin), Sam Gibson (hamstring), Alex Keath (ankle) and Brodie Smith (knee) among the players unavailable.

In addition, skipper Taylor Walker is battling for match fitness after a foot injury had derailed his pre-season and star midfielder Rory Sloane is also hampered by a foot injury.

Winger David Mackay needs to pass a fitness test to play the Swans on Friday night in Sydney after copping a second heavy blow to the head in three weeks.

"Unfortunately for 'Dmac', he got a knock to the head and he was taken off and assessed by the doctors," Hass said.

"It's obviously his second head knock in three weeks, so we'll take a pretty cautious approach.

"He'll follow the concussion protocol and be a test for this week."