Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

It took a few days but the footy world has jumped on the viral video of Channel 7's Bruce McAvaney watching Winx from the Commonwealth Games.

McAvaney was on the Gold Coast calling track and field events, meaning he missed Winx win her 25th consecutive race on Saturday at Randwick.

Channel 7 cut from the Commonwealth Games coverage to the mighty mare's win and that allowed McAvaney a few minutes away from the athletics.

With Hugh Bowman timing Winx's run perfectly – last with 600m to go, first by some distance – McAvaney was enthralled.

Banging his hand on the desk and screaming 'she's home!', the legendary commentator even interrupted up his celebrations because he'd lost audio in his headset.

Carlton veteran Dale Thomas loved the footage so much that he recreated it at home with a pair of his own headphones and a laptop.

Thomas's version might not have had the buzz of Carrara Stadium behind him but he nailed the Bruce impersonation, right down to the facial expressions.

But how do we know McAvaney was watching Winx?

North Melbourne reckon they have the answer.

The Kangaroos think McAvaney, a proud South Australian, was watching footage of Malcolm Blight's stunning torp from 80m out to beat Carlton in 1976.

And honestly, it's hard to disagree.

"Have a look at this! It's the best thing you've ever seen!"