Hamstrung Betts out of two Crows AFL games
Hamstrung Betts out for injury-hit Crows
Veteran Jordan Lewis will miss Melbourne's AFL clash with Hawthorn with a fractured finger.
Veteran Demon out of AFL with broken hand

Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

7Sport /

It took a few days but the footy world has jumped on the viral video of Channel 7's Bruce McAvaney watching Winx from the Commonwealth Games.

Bruce McAvaney 'calls' Malcolm Blight's famous goal
0:31

Bruce McAvaney 'calls' Malcolm Blight's famous goal
Bruce's awesome Winx moment
0:42

Bruce's awesome Winx moment
0415_1800_sa_winx
1:13

Up close and personal with Winx
0414_1800_vic_winx
1:48

Winx creates history with 25th consecutive win
0414_race_ivjockey
1:36

Jockey Hugh Bowman talks historical win with Winx
0414_race_ivchris
1:29

Emotional Winx trainer Chris Waller speaks after 25th consecutive win
0414_race_winx
2:11

Winx equals Black Caviar with 25th consecutive win
McAvaney was on the Gold Coast calling track and field events, meaning he missed Winx win her 25th consecutive race on Saturday at Randwick.

Channel 7 cut from the Commonwealth Games coverage to the mighty mare's win and that allowed McAvaney a few minutes away from the athletics.

With Hugh Bowman timing Winx's run perfectly – last with 600m to go, first by some distance – McAvaney was enthralled.

Banging his hand on the desk and screaming 'she's home!', the legendary commentator even interrupted up his celebrations because he'd lost audio in his headset.

Carlton veteran Dale Thomas loved the footage so much that he recreated it at home with a pair of his own headphones and a laptop.

Thomas's version might not have had the buzz of Carrara Stadium behind him but he nailed the Bruce impersonation, right down to the facial expressions.

Watch Daisy's version in the video player at the top of the page

Spot on! Source: Instagram

But how do we know McAvaney was watching Winx?

North Melbourne reckon they have the answer.

The Kangaroos think McAvaney, a proud South Australian, was watching footage of Malcolm Blight's stunning torp from 80m out to beat Carlton in 1976.

And honestly, it's hard to disagree.

"Have a look at this! It's the best thing you've ever seen!"

