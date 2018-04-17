Injured Blues AFL skipper out for a month

Carlton's woes deepened on Tuesday with skipper Marc Murphy ruled out for four weeks with a foot injury.

Murphy was injured in the warm-up of Saturday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne in Hobart and was a late withdrawal from the team thumped by 86 points.

He was seen wearing a protective moon boot on his left foot in the change rooms after the defeat with which the winless Blues slumped to the bottom of the ladder.

"Scans have revealed he's done some damage to his plantar fascia, which is the material that runs along the bottom of the foot," Blues football boss Andrew McKay said.

"The doctors are saying he'll be out for the next four weeks, which is really unfortunate for us and Marc.

"But it gives someone else an opportunity to fill that spot."

Brendon Bolton's men host West Coast at the MCG on Saturday.