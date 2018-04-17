News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly
Why the Giants are in no rush to play Josh Kelly

Injured Blues AFL skipper out for a month

Jason Phelan
AAP /

Carlton's woes deepened on Tuesday with skipper Marc Murphy ruled out for four weeks with a foot injury.

Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
0:32

Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
1:22

Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
Hunter suspended for crude hit
0:24

Hunter suspended for crude hit
0414_0700_nat_crows
0:37

Jaidyn Stephenson's outstanding performance
0413_0500_nat_AFL
0:22

AFL grand final to stay at MCG until 2057
TEST 1
0:28

Richmond star suspended
0418_0500_nat_AFL
0:27

Jack Graham fails to overturn striking charge
Friends become enemies
0:39

Friends become enemies
0417_1130_nat_boyd
0:34

Tom Boyd edging closer to a senior return
0417_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Roberton cleared after heart tests
0416_0500_nat_AFL
0:46

Dylan Roberton 'doing well' after collapsing on field
0415_0500_nat_AFL
0:35

GWS Giants top the ladder
 

Murphy was injured in the warm-up of Saturday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne in Hobart and was a late withdrawal from the team thumped by 86 points.

He was seen wearing a protective moon boot on his left foot in the change rooms after the defeat with which the winless Blues slumped to the bottom of the ladder.

"Scans have revealed he's done some damage to his plantar fascia, which is the material that runs along the bottom of the foot," Blues football boss Andrew McKay said.

"The doctors are saying he'll be out for the next four weeks, which is really unfortunate for us and Marc.

"But it gives someone else an opportunity to fill that spot."

Brendon Bolton's men host West Coast at the MCG on Saturday.

Back To Top