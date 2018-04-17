News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lions hit back at Hodge criticism
Lions hit back at Hodge criticism
Daniel Menzel knows short-term deals will be a fact of his AFL life, Geelong coach Chris Scott says.
Mixed news for Cats on AFL injury front

Star Hawks out of AFL for six weeks

Jason Phelan
AAP /

Hawthorn will be without injured AFL stars Cyril Rioli and Paul Puopolo for up to six weeks.

Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
0:32

Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
1:22

Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
Carlton FC skipper Marc Murphy set to miss four matches
1:20

Carlton FC skipper Marc Murphy set to miss four matches
0414_0700_nat_crows
0:37

Jaidyn Stephenson's outstanding performance
0413_0500_nat_AFL
0:22

AFL grand final to stay at MCG until 2057
TEST 1
0:28

Richmond star suspended
0418_0500_nat_AFL
0:27

Jack Graham fails to overturn striking charge
Friends become enemies
0:39

Friends become enemies
0417_1130_nat_boyd
0:34

Tom Boyd edging closer to a senior return
0417_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Roberton cleared after heart tests
0416_0500_nat_AFL
0:46

Dylan Roberton 'doing well' after collapsing on field
0415_0500_nat_AFL
0:35

GWS Giants top the ladder
 

Rioli suffered a knee injury and Puopolo strained a hamstring in the Hawks' resounding win over Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday.

Rioli drove his right knee into the turf in the second quarter as he tried to evade a tackle and didn't appear after halftime.

It is the same knee that kept the four-time premiership star sidelined after round eight last season.

"Cyril has a moderate grade medial ligament injury," performance manager Andrew Russell said.

"It is on the same side as his PCL last year, but it's a completely new injury, not related at all.

"It looks like it's somewhere in the five-to-six week range at this stage."

Puopolo injured his right hamstring chasing down and tackling Demons defender Jake Lever in the third quarter.

He limped off the ground clutching the back of his leg in clear discomfort, sparking fears he had suffered a severe injury that could require surgery.

"He's probably pulled up a fraction better than we thought he may have ... it looked like a pretty serious injury," Russell said.

"He's got a decent hamstring strain and he's going to miss four to six weeks."

Full-back James Frawley spent a period of time on the bench with a migraine but was able to return and is expected to play North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Back To Top