Swan Florent earns coach Longmire's praise

Swans youngster Oliver Florent has come in for high praise from Sydney AFL coach John Longmire.

Florent was in and out of the team in his first year with Sydney in 2017. He played nine matches but just three of them came after round 10.

In addition to again showing the speed and silky skills evident in his first campaign, 19-year-old Florent has also displayed a steely edge to his play, which has caught Longmire's eye and earned his approbation.

"He got a taste of it last year and he's had a good pre-season," Longmire said of Florent, who kicked a match-sealing goal against Western Bulldogs last weekend.

"He's played a consistent brand of footy this year and he's actually really hard for a young player.

"A couple of times going back in packs and hard over the ball, that's a really good quality to have as a young kid.

"We know he's got some gears as well, so he's that real classic hybrid midfielder.

"He can play outside and inside and that's a good quality to have and I'm sure it will hold him in good stead."

Also making an impact in the early rounds of 2018 is one of Longmire's most trusted on-field lieutenants, Luke Parker.

The reigning Sydney best and fairest has complemented his trademark attack on the ball with more regular scoreboard impact.

Parker booted just 14 goals last year, his lowest season tally since 2012.

He has already booted six after four rounds this year, bagging one in each of the Swans' first three games and three in the win over the Bulldogs.

"It's something that he wanted to do is to continue to be a really strong quality midfielder, but to go forward and kick goals," Longmire said.

"He's got the capacity to do that as we've seen a number of times.

"He's very good in the air and he's generally a pretty good kick.

"On the weekend three goals to halftime showed he can hit the scoreboard but he also had 10 tackles, so it was a fairly good mix as a quality midfield-forward and those are the type of players that are really important for you."