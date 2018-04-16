Bulldogs' Hunter suspended for crude hit

Young Richmond star Jack Graham and Western Bulldogs midfielder Lachie Hunter have both been offered one-match AFL bans.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian offered the two premiership players suspensions, handed out five fines and cleared West Coast's Mark LeCras after he completed his assessment of round four.

Graham will miss the Anzac Day eve clash against Melbourne if accepts a suspension for striking Brisbane's Dayne Zorko.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Tigers' 93-point win over the Lions and was classified as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

Hunter's blow to the face of Sydney's Tom Papley while the Swan was pinned on the ground was classified the same way.

Neither player risks extra games out if they challenge the findings at the tribunal.

Gold Coast's Ben Ainsworth left the ground for treatment after his collision with LeCras in the Eagles' win at Optus Stadium.

LeCras' shoulder made contact with Ainsworth's chest and there was also an accidental clash of heads.

"You're allowed to bump in our game but when you bump you've got to execute that bump fairly," Christian told reporters on Monday.

"If you bump with shoulder to head with force then you're going to find yourself in trouble.

"But if you take the care to execute your bump fairly, which we believe LeCras did, then more than likely - not every time - there will be no charge to answer.

"Unfortunately for Ben Ainsworth there was an injury sustained but LeCras took every care to deliver the bump fairly which is something you're allowed to do in our game."

Melbourne's Sam Frost, Richmond's Kamdyn McIntosh, Sydney's Dan Hannebery and Carlton's Sam Petrevski-Seton can all accept fines, as Adelaide skipper Taylor Walker did for his infraction on Friday night.