Kennedy cool as West Coast record looms

West Coast forward Josh Kennedy admits he momentarily forgot all about his impending goalkicking record, but says it will be a special moment when he achieves it.

Kennedy has booted 513 goals for the Eagles, and needs just two more majors to overtake Peter Sumich for the most goals kicked at West Coast.

The 30-year-old will have the chance to break Sumich's mark in Saturday's AFL clash with Carlton at the MCG.

Kennedy missed the first three rounds of the season following foot surgery.

But he returned with a bang last week, booting 5.3 in West Coast's 80-point win over Gold Coast.

Kennedy was unaware he came close to equalling Sumich's mark in that game until afterwards.

"I totally forgot about it until someone came up after the game and said I just needed one more to equal it," Kennedy said.

"It's not something I've really been thinking about. But I actually had a call from Suma about a month ago saying, 'What's all this about you breaking my record?'

"It would be something pretty special and close to my heart and something that I would feel really honoured and privileged about if I do get it."

Sumich had legions of fans during his glittering 150-game career, but Kennedy wasn't one of them.

Kennedy grew up a Collingwood supporter, adoring the likes of Nathan Buckley and Scott Burns.

The key forwards he admired the most were Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown and former St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt.

But Sumich ended up having a huge impact on Kennedy's career during his stint as an assistant at West Coast under coach John Worsfold.

"He was my forward line coach early on in my career, and he really shaped me into the player I am today," Kennedy said of Sumich.

"He's such a wise man in terms of a football sense and just life in general. I can't thank him enough for what he's done for my career."

Kennedy heaped praise on fellow Eagles forward Jack Darling, who has taken his game to another level this year.

Darling has booted 12.2 in the opening four rounds, with his marking ability proving crucial in West Coast's 3-1 start to the season.

"He's got that dominance and presence on the ground now," Kennedy said.

"It's been something we wanted for a while, and it's finally here.

"It's great to see him pushing into that next level of his game."