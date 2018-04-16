Swans welcome back Gary Rohan

Gary Rohan is back at Sydney and could be a chance of playing in the AFL game against Adelaide at the SCG.

Swans welcome back AFL utility Rohan

The speedy utility missed last Saturday's game against the Western Bulldogs in Melbourne, which fell two days after the birth of his twin daughters, only one of whom survived.

Rohan returned to the SCG on Monday and took part in a skills session.

While his appearance fuelled suggestions he could face the Crows on Friday, Sydney coach John Longmire said: "We don't expect anything at the moment. We'll just take it one day at a time and see how it goes.

"We're certainly not going to make any grand statements on a Monday. Obviously he and (his wife) Amie have had some challenging moments last week and also had some exciting moments as well.

"He and Amie are going really well considering the challenges they had last week and we and they really appreciated what (Bulldogs coach) Luke Beveridge said after the game."

Longmire reported no injury worries out of the Bulldogs game, with star forward Lance Franklin not suffering any ill affects from a knock to his shoulder.

"He had a bit of bruising on his arm but he's fine now so no problems," Longmire said.

He said his other key forward Sam Reid felt good and was walking around after opting to undergo surgery on quadriceps tendon damage, which will keep him sidelined for eight to 10 weeks.

Sydney are among the frontrunners on 3-1 after hard earned wins over West Coast, Greater Western Sydney and the Bulldogs and a loss to Port Adelaide.

While the Crows crashed to Collingwood last week, Longmire was preparing to face an Adelaide side at their best.

"What they played against Richmond a couple of weeks ago was A grade so we'll be planning for that," Longmire said.

He was pleased by the continuing development of second-year midfielder Oliver Florent, who kicked the match-clinching goal last weekend and Luke Parker rediscovering his goal-kicking touch after a lean campaign last year.