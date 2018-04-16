Cats rally around Gregson after AFL blow

Coach Chris Scott has pledged support to Cory Gregson as the Geelong forward anxiously awaits word about his latest AFL setback.

Gregson had returned to senior football this year after missing well over a season because of a foot fracture.

But he suffered an injury in the same foot during Sunday's win over St Kilda in Geelong.

Scott said Gregson underwent scans on Monday.

"I said to Cory post-game - whatever happens, we're with you on this one," Scott told AFL360.

"He was been exemplary in his rehab and his approach to the team.

"The boys were so happy to get him back."

The Cats hope it is a tendon sprain, or something even less severe.

The worst-case result is that the stress fracture in the navicular bone, a notoriously-tough injury to return from, has reopened.

Gregson needed surgery to help him recover from the fracture.

"I don't want to be alarmist, because I don't know," Scott said.

"When a player with that sort of history has a sore foot ... he just felt a sharp pain.

"My understanding is he was just stood on, so it's just frightfully bad luck."

Saints defender Dylan Roberton was released from hospital late on Monday after his frightening collapse during the same match.

He faces ongoing tests for a heart issue and coach Alan Richardson expects Roberton will miss more than one game.

Hawthorn are yet to announce how long Cyril Rioli (knee) and Paul Puopolo (hamstring) will be out of action after they were hurt in Sunday's big win over Melbourne - but it is likely to be several weeks.

Likewise, Carlton are awaiting word on the severity of captain Marc Murphy's left-foot injury.

Murphy pulled out of the side only moments before the first bounce of Saturday night's big loss to North Melbourne in Hobart.

He felt discomfort in his foot during the warm-up.

"The flow-on effect, with what you have planned, can really throw things out of whack," Scott said of losing a player so soon before the first bounce.

"It does snowball quite quickly."