Cats forward hobbled in win over Saints

Chris Scott's delight at Geelong's emphatic 47-point win over St Kilda has been tempered by a foot injury to Cory Gregson.

Geelong coach Chris Scott has had his club's win over St Kilda soured by an injury to Cory Gregson.

The Cats forward didn't reappear after halftime of the 15.13 (103) to 7.14 (56) victory in front of 27,338 fans on Sunday.

Gregson has played all four AFL games this season after coming back from a navicular injury in his left foot that had kept him out since round 14 of the 2016 season.

The 21-year-old reported soreness in the same foot.

"He came off with a sore foot and as soon as we heard that we were always going to be conservative ... even if the game was on the line," Scott aid.

"The short answer is the medical staff aren't quite sure but we're certainly not going to risk putting him in further jeopardy.

"He's a bit sore but he doesn't know and (the doctors) don't know so we'll just have to wait.

"Sorry to be so vague on it but I think everyone sits back on their seat and is a bit concerned and fair enough so we should be."

It was a welcome return to the winners' list after two loses for the Cats, who moved into eighth spot on the ladder with a 2-2 record.

Daniel Menzel finished with a game-high five goals and youngster Brandan Parfitt had an eye-catching 28-possession, three-goal game.

Making his 143rd appearance as skipper, Joel Selwood overtook Cats legend Reg Hickey to become the club's longest-serving captain.

He celebrated the milestone with 27 disposals in an influential display.

"We got the game on our terms early," Scott said.

"They didn't take their chances so it wasn't like we were completely dominating but the game was being played the way that we tried to set it up."