Dreadful Demons count cost of bad AFL loss

All the questions about Melbourne's AFL credentials have resurfaced after their dreadful 67-point loss to Hawthorn.

The Hawks were outstanding in the wet on Sunday at the MCG, overcoming tough circumstances on the way to mauling the Demons 18.7 (115) to 6.12 (48).

St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton was taken to hospital on Sunday after he suddenly collapsed in the second term of their 47-point loss at Geelong.

Roberton was able to walk from the field with the help of medical staff.

The Cats led all day, winning 15.13 (103) to 7.14 (56).

Earlier on Sunday, Port Adelaide suffered their first loss as Essendon rebounded from last week's bad loss to the Western Bulldogs.

The Bombers held off a last-quarter challenge at Etihad Stadium and won 16.10 (106) to 12.12 (84).

Port were the only unbeaten team before this weekend and their loss means it's the first time since 1993 that no team won their first four games.

At the MCG, Hawthorn lost Cyril Rioli to another medial ligament knee injury and fellow small forward Paul Puopolo was forced off with what looked to be a bad hamstring injury.

Key defender James Frawley also spent a big chunk of the game off the ground with a migraine.

But after trailing by 21 points in the first quarter, the Hawks ran rampant.

Melbourne were as bad as Hawthorn were great, kicking just one goal from late in the first quarter.

Sunday's shocker again laid bare their reputation as a brittle team - one they are desperate to lose.

"It was as disappointing a day as you've seen from our club," coach Simon Goodwin said.

"We've spent a lot of time building up the way we play. (The game) didn't reflect anything that we like, in terms of how we play.

"The reality is, those question marks will remain the same.

"They're not changing until we do something about them consistently."

Goodwin said it was now about how the Demons responded. They have a long break before their Anzac Day-eve clash with reigning premiers Richmond.

The Tigers flexed their considerable muscle on Saturday with a 93-point demolition of Brisbane, who managed only two goals at the MCG.

Carlton fans are growing restless after North Melbourne belted their team by 86 points in Hobart, meaning the Blues are 0-4.

West Coast thrashed Gold Coast in Perth by 80 points but it was a much different story on Saturday at Etihad Stadium.

Sydney rallied in the second half and beat the Western Bulldogs by seven points in a pulsating clash.

Greater Western Sydney beat Fremantle in Canberra by 31 and Collingwood started the round on Friday night with a major upset, beating the Crows in Adelaide by seven goals.

The big win from the Magpies and Essendon's return to form are ideal results before their Anzac Day blockbuster.