Worsfold wants more Bombers versatility

Essendon coach John Worsfold says he can see potential a permanent move forward for Jake Stringer but reserves the right to keep moving around his AFL side.

The former Bulldog had his best day for his new club on Sunday, kicking four goals in the Bombers' 22-point win over previously unbeaten Port Adelaide.

He looked at home holding down a forward line role, capping his day with a bouncing snap from the boundary line late in the fourth quarter.

The Bombers looked at ease with Cale Hooker and Michael Hurley holding down key back-line roles, and Stringer combining with James Stewart (three goals) and Joe Daniher (two) up front.

Worsfold was pleased with the showing but said he'd keep moving around the magnets at selection.

"That's pretty much it in a nutshell. Suck and see," he said.

"We're still learning about this group, the abilities of it and where it's going to fit. How it's best going to function.

"There's a few things that are happening there that we'll keep exploring.

"It's something we'll keep measuring: what's our best line-up to become a great team."

He wasn't over top with praise for Stringer, saying only the 23-year-old "played his role really well" and hit the scoreboard.

But it's not enough to convince Worsfold of a permanent shift for Stringer to the forward line.

"We're building some versatility and flexibility. Again, it's early days," he said.

"This is the first time we've seen an Essendon team with Hooker playing in the back line and Stringer, James Stewart playing up forward alongside Joey (Daniher).

"It worked pretty well and it's got a lot of potential for us."

After two losses, including a particularly poor outing against Western Bulldogs last weekend, Worsfold made it clear what the biggest takeout from the Power win was.

"Four points is the biggest positive. We had a win," he said.

"We showed that we learned.

"We responded well to playing below our best last week.

"(But it's) Round four. One win. Long, long way to go."