Roberton hospitalised after scary collapse

St Kilda's Dylan Roberton has been taken to hospital for tests on an irregular heartbeat after his frightening collapse during the Saints' 47-point loss to Geelong.

Roberton fell to the Kardinia Park turf without contact during the second quarter of the Cats' 15.13 (103) to 7.14 (56) AFL win on Sunday.

He lined up outside the centre square after a Geelong goal and fell to the ground as he jogged into the square after the bounce.

He was able to get to his feet after about 30 seconds, walked from the ground unaided and was taken to Geelong's Epworth Hospital.

"It looks like some sort of irregular heartbeat ... (but) from all reports he's alert and he's eating," coach Alan Richardson said.

"He's doing well but it's obviously a bit of a shock. He shocked a few of his mates but he's doing well, which is positive.

"I've never really seen anything like that so my thoughts were immediately with (him).

"But it was really comforting to get some feedback that he's OK now."

St Kilda were also without youngster Rowan Marshall to finish the game after he was diagnosed with concussion.

Roberton's incident followed a similar case involving Collingwood player Kayle Kirby, who collapsed during a VFL game two weeks ago.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and held out of training while doctors assessed his health.

