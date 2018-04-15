Snapshot of round four in the AFL

WHAT HAPPENED IN ROUND FOUR OF THE AFL SEASON:

THEY SAID IT: "You've got to enjoy that," Nathan Buckley after conquering one of the toughest tasks in football; minor premiers Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, for Collingwood's first win at the ground.

STATS THAT MATTER: For the first time in 15 years, no side has recorded four wins in the first four matches. Port Adelaide went into the round as the sole unbeaten team but fell to Essendon by 22 points at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Six teams are 3-1.

MEN OF THE ROUND: A tie between North Melbourne's Ben Brown, who kicked five as North Melbourne belted Carlton, and unheralded Collingwood teenager Jaidyn Stephenson, who also booted a bag in just his fourth game of AFL football.

KEY MOMENT: The Western Bulldogs were one point down with a minute to go when Caleb Daniel surged inside 50m, kicking to Marcus Bontempelli at the top of the square. The young Dog couldn't mark and 30 seconds later Sydney's Oliver Florent kicked a runaway goal to give the Swans a seven-point win.

TALKING POINTS: How far off it are Carlton? The Blues sit last after a heavy defeat to North Melbourne in Hobart that will maintain the heat on coach Brendon Bolton. Carlton fans didn't expect finals in 2018 but they won't stomach being uncompetitive week after week.

TRIBUNAL WATCH: Richmond's Jack Graham was reported for rough conduct against Dayne Zorko in their 93-point destruction of the Lions on Saturday. Brisbane's paltry total of 2.5 (17) was the lowest score at the MCG in more than 50 years. West Coast could also have a price to pay from their 80-point thumping of Gold Coast, with 200-gamer Mark LeCras bumping and concussing Ben Ainsworth.

KEY INJURIES: E Betts (Adel, hamstring), M Murphy (Carl, foot), J Weitering (Carl, corked leg), M Brown (Ess, calf), D Venables (WC, ankle), B Ainsworth (GC, concussion), T Rockliff (Port, calf), T Marshall (Port, concussion), C Rioli (Haw, knee), P Puopolo (Haw, hamstring), N Jetta (Mel, leg), C Gregson (Geel, foot), D Roberton (StK, heart).

WHAT'S NEXT: Anzac round begins with Sydney hosting Adelaide in a mouth-watering contest. Brisbane are every chance of their first win of the season in Sunday's Q-Clash before the marquee midweek fixtures. Melbourne host Richmond on Tuesday night before Collingwood and Essendon - fresh from strong wins each - do battle on Anzac Day.