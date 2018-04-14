News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Josh Kennedy (R) has kicked five goals to take West Coast to an 80-point AFL win over Gold Coast.
Kennedy kicks 5, Eagles thrash Suns in AFL
Richmond's Dustin Martin scored six goals as the Tigers thrashed Brisbane by 93 points in the AFL.
Dusty kicks six as Tigers maul limp Lions

Brown boots five, Roos crush Blues in AFL

Ethan James
AAP /

Ben Brown has grabbed five goals for a ruthless North Melbourne who have thumped AFL battlers Carlton by 86 points in Hobart.

Cats dominate at home against Saints
1:30

Cats dominate at home against Saints
Hawks demolish the Demons
1:30

Hawks demolish the Demons
Eagles down Suns in convincing fashion
1:30

Eagles down Suns in convincing fashion
Sydney Swans and the Western Bulldogs go down to the wire
0:40

Swans and the Bulldogs go down to the wire
Swans pip Dogs in fourth-quarter thriller
1:29

Swans pip Dogs in fourth-quarter thriller
Richmond roar as the Lions whimper
1:28

Richmond roar as the Lions whimper
GWS down Fremantle in Canberra
1:30

GWS down Fremantle in Canberra
Beveridge worried on Picken's future
0:56

Beveridge worried on Picken's future
Huddersfield steal late win over Watford
1:32

Huddersfield steal late win over Watford
Swansea and Everton share the points
1:30

Swansea and Everton share the points
Hosking sprints to road race gold
0:59

Hosking sprints to road race gold
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
 

The Blues lost skipper Marc Murphy to a foot injury in the warm-up and their Saturday night didn't improve, with North notching an 18.8 (116) to 4.6 (30) win at a wet and windy Bellerive Oval.

Tasmanian-native Brown has 15 goals for season, behind only Sydney's Lance Franklin.

"Browny is becoming a pretty complete player," North coach Brad Scott said.

"He's now finding multiple ways to find the ball and be influential in all conditions."

Shaun Atley, Jarrad Waite and Jack Ziebell chipped in with three each, while Shaun Higgins starred with a game-high 35 disposals.

Scott Thompson was North's next best with 25 touches followed by former Hawk Billy Hartung (24).

The Kangaroos are a respectable 2-2 after four rounds, while Carlton remain winless alongside Brisbane.

The Blues will anxiously await the result of scans on Monday on Murphy's aggravated plantar fascia problem.

Murphy cut a dejected figure in the dressing sheds after hobbling off the field during the Blues' warm-up.

Running with a stiff breeze, Carlton's Matthew Wright kicked the first goal of the match but it was one-way traffic from there as North opened a 15-point lead at the first break.

Two second-quarter goals to Brown, including a stunning set-shot right-foot banana kick from the boundary, stretched North's lead to 39 points at halftime.

The Blues didn't kick a major in the third term and the Kangaroos piled on a further five goals.

James Garlett broke the Blues' goal drought 30 seconds into the final term but it was a blip on a largely blue-and-white radar.

"It's not what we stand for," a disappointed Carlton coach Brendon Bolton said of the loss.

"We need far more contributors, particularly in and around the contested ball and ground-ball gets.

"We've got to roll our sleeves up."

Ziebell's third was the final blow in the Kangaroos' biggest win since 2014.

Carlton's total was the lowest AFL score in a match at Bellerive Oval.

Back To Top