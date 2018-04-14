Murray cleared for AFL Anzac Day debut

Young Collingwood dasher Sam Murray will make his AFL Anzac Day debut after being cleared of an incident in Friday night's win over Adelaide.

Murray made high contact with Crows forward Mitch McGovern in the third quarter at Adelaide Oval.

Match reviewer Michael Christian ruled the two players, coming from opposite directions, were going for the ball and Murray had braced himself for contact.

Murray has impressed since making his AFL debut in round one and will be part of the Magpies' defence in the April 25 clash with Essendon.

Crows captain Taylor Walker faces a $2000 fine for striking Collingwood midfielder Adam Treloar, while Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty escaped sanction for his contact with Collingwood's Ben Crocker.