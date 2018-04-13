Blues plot to nullify Roos' Brown in AFL

It will be all hands on deck for winless Carlton as they try to nullify North Melbourne AFL forward Ben Brown.

Carlton are planning a team effort to shut down North Melbourne's Ben Brown in their AFL clash.

Brown, who is the third-highest goal scorer with 10.2 after three rounds, will be a key target in Saturday night's clash in his home state Tasmania.

Hobart's Bellerive Oval was a fruitful hunting ground last season for Brown, headlined by a decisive four-goal haul in round 19 against Melbourne.

Carlton assistant coach John Barker said the task of blunting the 25-year-old woould not be given to one man.

"We play a strong team defence. We don't want to be relying on any one person to shut one opposition player down," he said.

"There's a real requirement on our mids to apply enough pressure so we disrupt the supply that goes to Ben."

The Blues have lost their opening three matches, throwing away promising starts against Richmond in round one and last weekend against Collingwood.

"We've had periods of play where we've been really good and, obviously, periods of play where our method hasn't quite stood up," Barker said.

Carlton have recalled Jack Silvagni and also named 2017's No.10 draft pick Lochie O'Brien as well as Cam O'Shea.

North have regained vice-captain and star defender Robbie Tarrant but are without Nathan Hrovat (fractured thumb).

Barker said ruckman Matthew Kreuzer was primed for a fired-up Todd Goldstein after the Kangaroos' ruckman was outplayed comprehensively last weekend by his Melbourne opposite Max Gawn.

"I think they're both great ruckman - strong contested players. It's going to be a great contest in the middle," Barker added.

North have won 11 from 13 at their home away from home, while it's Carlton's first regular-season match at Bellerive Oval.

"Any new ground we go to is going have subtle differences," Barker said.

"We've talked about them. We'll adjust our game plan accordingly."