Cats' AFL defender could need more surgery

It's been a bad week at Geelong for injuries and coach Chris Scott says there's a chance Henderson will need another knee operation.

Henderson needed an operation in the off-season, while Taylor has been out of action since round because of a foot injury.

They also lost Gary Ablett (hamstring), Cam Guthrie (ankle) and Nakia Cockatoo (knee) in Sunday's narrow loss to West Coast.

A fortnight ago, Scott was optimistic Henderson had turned the corner in his recovery from the knee operation.

"I'm not sure I got that right that he'd turned the corner," Scott said on Friday.

"I did say that but it just seems to continue to frustrate that issue because it's not clear exactly when he'll get back.

"It's been also a little hard to read because he's been functioning at a reasonable level but the last, whatever it is, 10 or 20 per cent hasn't been forthcoming.

"There's no real update there other than to say we don't expect to have him back in the next few weeks."

Scott was also asked if Henderson might need more surgery.

"I think so but I don't really know ... I couldn't rule it out," he said.

There is no time frame yet on when Taylor will return.

The Cats host St Kilda on Sunday.