Tigers unimpressed with AFL funding news

Richmond boss Brendon Gale is biting his tongue after the Victorian government's pre-election funding splurge on AFL venues bypassed Punt Road.

Gale chose his words carefully, saying he was surprised and the club's record 90,000 members would be as well.

The state government has pledged nearly $500 million on a variety of venue upgrades that will benefit the AFL and AFLW.

As part of the deal, the grand final will stay at the MCG until at least 2057.

The AFL is yet to decide whether to change the grand final to a twilight or night game.

But the Tigers clearly are unimpressed after they missed out on a slice of the funding pie.

They have plans to upgrade Punt Road, especially given their impending entry into the AFLW.

"(There are) none forthcoming so far, which we're probably a little surprised with, to be honest," Gale said when asked whether Punt Road would receive state funds.

"Ninety thousand members might be a little surprised as well.

"Given the commitment to community and what a genuine community hub this is ... discussions will be ongoing.

"I don't want to rain on the parade of the announcement ... it's a significant investment in our code.

"It gives us great confidence and the AFL have done a great job."

Gale said they had been "pitching extensively" for state government support.

The centrepiece of the government funding is $225 million for a redevelopment of Etihad Stadium.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said it would take about 18 months before the works started and they would last four to five years.

Ikon Park and Whitten Oval, which are key AFLW venues, will also be upgraded.

But McLachlan said Etihad Stadium and the MCG would remain Melbourne's only two AFL venues.

"What you see with the Whitten Oval and Ikon Park is that they can be invested in for women's venues ... and for the men's competition with the crowds we have Etihad and the MCG," he said.

Even without the commitment under the new funding deal, the likelihood of the grand final leaving the MCG was always slim.

"It could be anywhere else, could it," Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

"I understand the interstaters could be a little bit frustrated with that ... many interstate teams have won it anyway.

"There's an impartiality attached to a grand final.

"I think every player in the competition loves playing at the 'G and it's the best cauldron for team sport in the world, so we want to play it there."

Non-Victorian clubs are set to gain greater access to the MCG during the season amid concerns about local teams having too much of a home-ground advantage in the grand final.