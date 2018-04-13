No point trying stop Mitchell: AFL Hawks

Hawthorn will be happy if Melbourne targets ball magnet Tom Mitchell with a specific stopper like Bernie Vince at the MCG on Sunday.

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson said such a role had the potential to weaken the opposition's critical midfield stocks.

"Both sides have got strong midfields. We need to hunt the ball well," Clarkson said.

"Melbourne have been really strong in that part of the game. Do they shut down Mitchell and not have another midfielder who's really strong for them going through that area of the ground?," Clarkson said.

"It dilutes their strength in that part of the ground if Bernie or any other player is just going in there to stop Mitch.

On the prospect of Vince trying to rough up Mitchell, Clarkson said it was tough to quell that type of player who's a natural hunter of the ball.

"The game protects anyone from being overly physical these days. We're big boys, we can handle it and I'm sure Melbourne can handle it as well," he said.

"It's difficult to stop those guys around stoppages. You can usually stop a guy who gets into open spaces from getting a lot of the ball, but a guy who gets it around congestion, it's a lot harder to do that.

"They might want to put a stopper on him, but that might work more in our favour."

Defender James Sicily's return from a one-game suspension will allow the Hawks to play Jack Gunston forward if that suits the game plan against the emerging young Demons.

Clarkson said the often fiery Sicily simply has to learn to live with increased unwanted attention from opposition players.

"I don't think he plays his best footy when he is on the edge," he said.

"I think he plays best when he's in the moment, reading the game and feeling confident with the system we play."

"He's on a learning curve, some of that is just to do with understanding his position in the side and the role that he has to play and understand that he doesn't have to be the best player every week.

"He did that really well in the first game and in the second game he allowed himself to get frustrated because he couldn't control the game in the manner that he did when he was outstanding against Collingwood."