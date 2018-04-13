AFLW's 1st premiership coach leaves Crows

Inaugural AFLW premiership-winning coach Bec Goddard is leaving the Adelaide Crows to continue her police career in Canberra.

Goddard had been living in South Australia and was managing her coaching commitments while maintaining a long-time role with the Australian Federal Police.

"I feel very privileged to have coached Adelaide's AFLW team for the past two seasons," Goddard said.

"It has been an honour to work with this playing group and I'll always be proud of what we achieved and grateful to the Adelaide Football Club for the opportunity."

The 39-year-old Goddard is assured of a place in the sport's history after steering the Crows to a six-point win over Brisbane in the grand final in the inaugural 2017 AFLW season.

The Crows finished fifth this year.

"I'm really looking forward to coaching men's football with the Canberra Demons in the NEAFL in the coming months and I'm hopeful that one day I will have the opportunity to work in football fulltime," Goddard said.