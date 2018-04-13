Hardwick cops son's wrath for AFL call

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is in trouble on the home front again, this time incurring the wrath of his son for the Jack Higgins' AFL demotion.

The premiership-winning mentor occasionally refers to Mrs Hardwick - wife Danielle - at his expense to lighten the mood at media conferences.

But on Friday, Hardwick revealed he was in the bad books with son Benjamin, affectionately known as 'BJ', after the Tigers dropped Higgins and Sam Lloyd for Saturday's MCG match against Brisbane.

Higgins and Lloyd have lost their spots purely because Richmond are bringing back premiership players Dion Prestia and Josh Caddy.

Such is Richmond's depth, they also could not find a place for Nathan Broad now that he has served his club suspension.

Saturday's team will feature 20 of their 22 premiership players, with only Broad and Daniel Rioli (foot) missing.

None of this matters to BJ, after Higgins became an instant fan favourite thanks to his two goals on debut against Hawthorn and exuberant celebrating.

"It was tough; I got an abusive message from my son BJ actually when I dropped him (Higgins)," Hardwick said.

"He and Sam Lloyd, they played their roles beautifully ... we just have two quality players who are coming back in.

"We have Nathan Broad, who we couldn't even squeeze in.

"Match committee has been really tough and we're in a really good place with our players playing some fantastic footy."

Hardwick said Higgins took the news well and the coach continues to rave about the 19-year-old's potential, confident he will be a long-term Richmond player.

"He still had a smile on his face, Jack, he appreciated the opportunity," Hardwick said

"He's going to be a really good player, that kid.

"He just loves footy, he craves it; he's one of these guys who's first in and you have to tell him to go home.

"I guarantee you, he won't die wondering, that boy - he'll be back."

Richmond will start favourites against the Lions but Hardwick said it is a dangerous assignment.

Brisbane went within five points of upsetting Port Adelaide last weekend and Hardwick said they are close to claiming a big scalp.

"From being through that part of our rebuild as well, they're probably playing three really good quarters and been let down by one quarter - eventually they're going to click," he said.

"We showed our guys some vision today. They're playing some great footy.

"We have to make sure we come to play, because if we don't, they'll beat us."