Tigers AFL members record surprises Gale

Cracking 90,000 AFL club members isn't chicken poo.

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale says he is surprised their membership has climbed so steeply on the back of last year's drought-breaking premiership.

They are the first club to reach the 90,000 mark and they have increased their membership every year since coach Damien Hardwick took over in 2010.

Nothing sums up the mental torture of Tigers fans better during their 37-year premiership drought than the chicken manure incident.

After a loss in 2001, a fan arranged for five tons of chicken manure to be dumped outside the front door of Richmond's Punt Rd headquarters.

That and the microwaving of membership cards is now history.

"(It's) a momentous achievement," Gale said of the membership record.

"While the numbers and goals are important, the most important thing is that we continue to really build the strength of the connection with our members.

"If we do that well, the number takes care of itself."

The Tigers reached 72,669 members last year and aimed for 90,000 after the premiership.

"I thought it would be more middle of the year ... the pace of the growth has been quite extraordinary," Gale said.

Richmond have attracted 20,000 new members.

Asked if they are now Melbourne's biggest AFL club, Gale replied: 'The evidence would suggest that, certainly on membership."

He also is unsure how high their membership will grow.

"We knew we had the the raw materials there ... we've certainly come a long way," Gale said.

The Tigers boss added they are working through a new strategic plan, with the current model expiring later this year.

Coach Damien Hardwick was reminded of what Gale, a former Tigers ruckman, told him soon after they started in their roles at Richmond.

"He said 'it's an enormous animal, Richmond, when they get up and going," Hardwick said.