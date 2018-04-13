Devastating reason Rohan will miss Swans clash

Gary Rohan will miss Sydney’s clash with Western Bulldogs after the death of one his twin daughters, born on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Rohan’s wife, Amie gave birth to twin daughters yesterday but a known fatal defect in one of the girls meant she did not live.

On the Sydney Swans site the club said the Rohans welcomed Bella Rae and Willow Nevaeh early on Thursday morning.

"The little girls came into the world on the morning of Thursday 12 April, Bella weighing 1780 grams and Willow 1295 grams," the article said.

"Willow, who had been diagnosed with anencephaly, had five special hours with her mum and dad before “growing her angel wings”."

The Rohan’s had announced that one of their twins had been diagnosed with anencephaly early on in the pregnancy, a condition that results in parts of the brain and skull to underdevelop.

They made the condition public in the hope that other couples would reach out and contact them, as talking about it had been their therapy, Rohan said in the initial Instagram post.

“(Amie) and I are over the moon to share with you all that we have been blessed twice over,” Rohan wrote last year.

“Sadly, one of our beautiful bubs has been diagnosed with anencephaly.

“Our brain is very sensitive, so to live our brain must have cushion and protection. Since our brain tells our heart to beat, our lungs to breath, our legs to move and so on, these babies live from a few moments to a few hours after birth.

“Babies born with anencephaly are not compatible with life.

“Ames and I have known about this since our 11-week scan, and since knowing, we’ve been constantly discussing what we should do, how we should tell people and if we should tell people at all.

“We come to the decision that either way, both our babies are beautiful, precious human beings, with the only thing being that sadly ones life is destined to be cut short.

“There are going to be some really difficult days ahead but also many happy ones, and we want to share each and every one of those moments with you all.

“Talking about our situation with people has been our therapy, letting our emotions out has been the best thing for us personally.

“We would love for anyone who has been affected by anencephaly themselves or know of others affected by anencephaly to please contact us.

“Don’t be afraid to talk to us about it. That’s what we want, we want people to ask questions, we want to talk about it with others. We still need questions answered as much as everyone else.

“And at the end of the day, we will always be parents to twins, our journey has just been written a little differently to others.”

Amie had been posting on Instagram throughout the pregnancy as the due date approached.