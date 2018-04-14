Magpies stun Crows with 48-point AFL win

News

Collingwood have pulled off the biggest upset of the AFL season with a thumping 48-point win over Adelaide, whose horror night was soured further when Eddie Betts suffered a hamstring injury.

Betts went off late in the third quarter and sat out the fourth with his left hamstring iced and wingman David Mackay exited late with a head knock as the 14th-placed Magpies romped home 16.10 (106) to 9.4 (58) on Friday night, their first-ever triumph at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke downplayed Betts' injury but not his team's insipid effort in contested ball.

"From what I've been told from the docs it (hamstring) was just precautionary - he's just got a bit of tightness," Pyke said.

Redemption for de Goey. Image: Getty

"Really disappointing night for us overall.

"We felt at halftime the game was still there for us but the reality is we never got ourselves in the game from a contested (possession) viewpoint."

Ruckman Brodie Grundy (33 touches, 40 hitouts) was best on ground, Steele Sidebottom (career-high 43 possessions, 26 contested) emphatically lowered Rory Sloane's colours, Adam Treloar (36 disposals, 11 tackles) ran hard and teenager Jaidyn Stephenson slipped right under the Crows guard with a five-goal haul.

The No.6 draft pick had never previously troubled the scorers at AFL level but he sparked the Magpies, who were hungrier, smarter and cleaner from the outset, jumping Adelaide with a 5.2 to 1.1 opening term.

Collingwood strengthened their hold on the contest in the second stanza as the heavens opened, with Grundy slotting a terrific goal on the run to help the Maggies draw 33 points clear at halftime.

The visitors continued to dictate the third period as Stephenson's fourth major - a 60m bomb - stretched their lead to 52 points before four unanswered Adelaide majors either side of three-quarter time sliced the margin back to 30 points early in the fourth.

But it was the Crows' last hurrah as Collingwood responded with four unanswered goals to stave off any hopes of a comeback like last year's clash at the MCG.

Defender Rory Laird (37 possessions) was prolific again, Bryce Gibbs (27 touches, two goals) never stopped trying and Mitch McGovern, who staggered off momentarily after a high hit from Sam Murray in the third, looked the most dangerous of Adelaide's forwards.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley described the victory as a significant one for his side.

"This is only one game but it was an important game for us to get right," he said.

"Getting some belief about the way you play is an important part of taking the next steps.

"It was a significant performance for us."

