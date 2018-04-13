Giants' Simpson back to face Sandilands

Greater Western Sydney ruckman Dawson Simpson says he feels ready to get one back on his former conqueror this Saturday at UNSW Canberra Oval.

Dawson Simpson has been recalled to the Giants' engine room for the clash with Fremantle.

The 29-year-old journeyman has been recalled to the Giants' engine room for the clash with Fremantle, replacing the injured Rory Lobb (bone bruising).

Simpson's 31st game in the 12th season of his enduring career will see him again face off with one of the dominant big men in the history of the AFL.

Aaron Sandilands picked up a Brownlow vote in Simpson's debut back in 2010 when the Dockers secured a famous victory over Geelong.

The 211cm Sandilands won 37 hitouts in that encounter as he monstered the Cats' duo of Mark Blake and Simpson.

But Simpson believes his third game for the Giants since moving from Geelong in 2016 will be far different.

"In the first couple of years, obviously he (Sandilands) was a lot more experienced and he was so big and he had his way with me a bit," Simpson told AAP.

"But the last time we faced off was about four years ago and I felt like I had a reasonable game...he hasn't got any smaller but I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"He's an expert at his craft and using his body, so not only does he gives his mids first use of the ball but he actually gets the ball around the ground as well."

While Lobb's injury gives Simpson an opportunity, he is not expected to be absent for long meaning the former Cat knows the pressure is on to perform.

"I'll certainly have to have a good influence on the game and everyone's under no illusion that Rory and I are fighting for the same spot," Simpson said.

"We're actually really good mates so we're pretty professional about it all and don't let it affect our relationship."